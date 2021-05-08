Maecenas Market Cap Hits $815,330.04 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 26.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $815,330.04 and approximately $3,388.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00080890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00065512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $466.11 or 0.00797495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.21 or 0.00104732 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,720.74 or 0.09787956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00044578 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

