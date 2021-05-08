Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($5.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE MSGE traded up $3.59 on Friday, hitting $90.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,120. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -24.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.63.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

