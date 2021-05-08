MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $1.45 Million Position in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned 0.28% of Arrival as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival in the first quarter valued at $84,000.

Arrival stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.52. 2,087,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,152. Arrival has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $37.18.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Arrival

Arrival Limited operates in the automotive industry. It designs, creates, and assembles electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

