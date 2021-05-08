MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Raises Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 37.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Alteryx makes up about 1.2% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Alteryx by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,221 shares of company stock worth $8,028,152. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AYX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.96. 900,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,864. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.68. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.72 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.74, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

