MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned about 0.18% of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTY traded up $3.96 on Friday, reaching $112.17. 408,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,806. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day moving average of $90.28. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $129.00.

