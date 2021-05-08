MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.9% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $115.75. 6,808,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,221,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $116.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

