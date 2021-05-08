MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,437 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,822,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,428,565. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.24. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

