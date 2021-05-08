Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report sales of $4.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.20 billion and the highest is $4.70 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $20.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.59 billion to $21.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $21.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on M. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. 7,890,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,041,658. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.19.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.