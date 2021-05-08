MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $33.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.82. 453,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,433. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

