Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Lyft were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Lyft’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $960,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

