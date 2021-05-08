Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce $94.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.60 million. Luxfer reported sales of $89.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year sales of $369.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $364.70 million to $372.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $397.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.10 million to $412.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Luxfer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LXFR shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 95.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXFR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 94,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,527. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $658.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

