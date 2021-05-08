Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Luna Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Luna Innovations by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.70 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.