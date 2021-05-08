LSV Asset Management Sells 960,910 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,146,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 960,910 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.93% of Amdocs worth $361,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3,293.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 28.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 24.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOX opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

