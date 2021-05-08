LSV Asset Management Sells 166,222 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,807,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,222 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $333,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,632,000 after acquiring an additional 383,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $69,328,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after buying an additional 455,641 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK opened at $133.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $134.37.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,915 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.