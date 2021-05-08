LSV Asset Management Has $261.20 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 354,647 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Celanese were worth $261,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $168.63 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $168.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

