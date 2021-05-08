LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,228,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 265,081 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.51% of Ford Motor worth $247,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of -295.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.