LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,506,899 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 73,369 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.00% of Best Buy worth $287,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $92,128.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $122.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.59 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.61.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

