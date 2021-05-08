Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.23.

LOW stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.40. 3,695,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,253. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $106.20 and a fifty-two week high of $209.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

