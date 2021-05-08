L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LRLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Shares of L’Oréal stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,636. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $238.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $85.38.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.752 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.