Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

NYSE:LMT opened at $390.34 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

