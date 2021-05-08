Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

L has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$78.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.86.

TSE L opened at C$70.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.50. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$71.77. The company has a market cap of C$24.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. Research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

