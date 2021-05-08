Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Loblaw Companies from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

LBLCF stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.