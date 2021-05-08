Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $297.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CL King began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.25.

LFUS opened at $264.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.57. Littelfuse has a 52 week low of $131.81 and a 52 week high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

In related news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,003 shares of company stock worth $9,737,588 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

