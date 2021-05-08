Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to $30.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $28.50 to $30.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LAC. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAC traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.33. 3,225,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,898. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.