Litecoin Plus Market Cap Hits $140,954.22 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $140,954.22 and $18.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0512 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,144.61 or 1.00406861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00047106 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011482 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.69 or 0.00211674 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001774 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

