Lipe & Dalton Sells 54,930 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Lipe & Dalton cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,930 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in BCE were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCE. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.09. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.35.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

