Lipe & Dalton Sells 150 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

