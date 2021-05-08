Lipe & Dalton Sells 130 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $139.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

