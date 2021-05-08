Lipe & Dalton Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lipe & Dalton cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for about 2.6% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

ONEOK stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

