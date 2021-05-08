Lipe & Dalton Invests $3.33 Million in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 1.8% of Lipe & Dalton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $121.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $122.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

