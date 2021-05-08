Lipe & Dalton Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Bruker were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Bruker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Bruker by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRKR. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $69.33 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

