Lipe & Dalton Acquires New Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000. Yum! Brands comprises about 1.8% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total value of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,117 shares of company stock worth $5,801,286 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $121.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $122.41.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

