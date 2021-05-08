Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $132,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 611.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after buying an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after buying an additional 5,606,693 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

