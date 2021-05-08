Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Upgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold”

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $133.90 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $68.12 and a 52 week high of $135.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.