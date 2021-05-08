Linamar Co. (LNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 8th

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$79.38 on Friday. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$29.38 and a twelve month high of C$91.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$74.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$68.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Linamar will post 7.9000003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linamar news, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total value of C$505,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,644.70. Also, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total value of C$91,759.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNR shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Linamar to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

