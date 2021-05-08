Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LILA remained flat at $$14.47 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 239,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,513. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,095,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,011.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

LILA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

