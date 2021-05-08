LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. LHC Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.200-6.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.30. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $116.26 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

