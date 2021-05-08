LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,235 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $252.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $175.68 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.