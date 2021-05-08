Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) PT Raised to $38.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s current price.

LESL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 66.67. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

