Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LESL. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

LESL traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 1,367,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,848. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

