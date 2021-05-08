LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $953,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,755 shares in the company, valued at $295,173.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,203,895.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,596,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.