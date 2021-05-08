Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 3,649 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $24,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $2,507,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 19,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $184.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.34. The company has a market cap of $335.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.25, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

