Laurie Baker Sells 468 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CPT opened at $122.69 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.61.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

