Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $21.84 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 153.18, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after buying an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,517,000 after buying an additional 435,856 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,675,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,522,000 after buying an additional 263,257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,547,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,702,000 after buying an additional 443,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,657,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,865.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $46,888.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,714.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,617 shares of company stock worth $6,988,373. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

