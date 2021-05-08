Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LSEA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

LSEA stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,549,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

