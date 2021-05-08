LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 700 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sysco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 28,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Sysco by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $86.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,379. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,232.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

