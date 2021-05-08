LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases 23,191 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.57. 3,926,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,864,201. The firm has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

