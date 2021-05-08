LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $9.62 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 1.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,572 shares of company stock valued at $96,347,353. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.04. 4,511,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,789. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.71 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.84.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.