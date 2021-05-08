LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys Shares of 5,800 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,758 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 4,129.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,718 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,955 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $19,875,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1,139.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after acquiring an additional 747,312 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $535,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,134.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 572,057 shares of company stock valued at $21,269,002. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.58. 3,256,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.