LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 45,822 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 139,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,822 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 519,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 240,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.51. 10,637,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,638,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

